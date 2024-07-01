Guggenheim Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.71.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.