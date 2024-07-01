HFG Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,452,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,382,979. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

