HFG Advisors Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HFG Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.02. 1,646,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,845. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.