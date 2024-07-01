HFG Advisors Inc. Invests $271,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.97. 1,533,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.