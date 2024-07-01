HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 93 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $7.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

