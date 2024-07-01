Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $645,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

HLT stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.93. 1,011,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,435. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $218.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.