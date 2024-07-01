HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Purchases $50,965.52 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $50,965.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,064,788 shares in the company, valued at $37,022,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Richard Hermanns bought 669 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $8,195.25.

On Thursday, June 20th, Richard Hermanns bought 1,062 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $12,977.64.

On Friday, June 14th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Richard Hermanns bought 3,763 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $46,811.72.

HireQuest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.03. 12,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,202. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. HireQuest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.03.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,461 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

