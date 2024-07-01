Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
