Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HMN. StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE:HMN opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 996,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 471,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 340,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

