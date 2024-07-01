Horizon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 327,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,143. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

