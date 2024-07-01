Horizon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.53. 3,841,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,554. The company has a market cap of $395.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

