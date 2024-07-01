Horizon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,450,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SGOV stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $100.31. 7,670,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,127. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.