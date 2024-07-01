Horizon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,450,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SGOV stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $100.31. 7,670,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,127. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.