Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $65.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 33.0% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $65,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,634. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average of $177.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

