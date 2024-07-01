Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 142.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $245,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $219,000. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TMC the metals stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 599,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,284. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About TMC the metals

(Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.