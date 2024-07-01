iExec RLC Hits Market Capitalization of $152.20 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00003333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $152.20 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,140.59 or 1.00077484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012372 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00076788 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.11308378 USD and is up 5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $3,778,753.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

