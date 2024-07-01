Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 4.7%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 152,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 641,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Immunocore by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,638,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 956,204 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 846,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,852,000 after acquiring an additional 166,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

