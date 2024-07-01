Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.41. Indivior shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 95,809 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
Indivior Stock Down 1.9 %
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Indivior
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth $191,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Indivior by 58.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after acquiring an additional 769,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 128,611 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
