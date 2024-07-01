Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.41. Indivior shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 95,809 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INDV

Indivior Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,612.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth $191,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Indivior by 58.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after acquiring an additional 769,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 128,611 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.