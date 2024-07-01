Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,772.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,518 shares of company stock worth $5,425,518. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the first quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Informatica by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Informatica by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $30.88 on Monday. Informatica has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,544.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

