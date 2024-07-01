Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
Innate Pharma stock remained flat at $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.36.
About Innate Pharma
