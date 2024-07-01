Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires $119,146.23 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,959 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 830 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $12,441.70.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 191 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.0 %

CTO stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $400.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 276.37%.

CTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

