Insider Buying: Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,333.33).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Marc Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,800.00 ($9,200.00).

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

