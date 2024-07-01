Insider Selling: Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells C$42,110.64 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

TSE:ARG opened at C$1.55 on Monday. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$256.37 million, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.52.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

