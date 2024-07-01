Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,345,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $118,950.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,899,970.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $31.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $561.73 million, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.17. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWMN. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

