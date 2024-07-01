Insider Selling: CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CTO Sells $21,640.50 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CTO Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $21,640.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,643.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Taylor Monnig also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 31st, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $22,477.50.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CleanSpark stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLSK. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

