Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $411.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,792. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.13. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.27 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

