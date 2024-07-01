Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $412,402.23 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Brian Richard Hole sold 293 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $20,439.68.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847. The firm has a market cap of $453.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WLFC. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth about $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

