Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,467,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,390,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

