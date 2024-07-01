Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICG) Top Pick Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their top pick rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,798 ($35.49) to GBX 2,703 ($34.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,036 ($38.51) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Intermediate Capital Group Announces Dividend

Shares of ICG opened at GBX 2,182 ($27.68) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,949.74 ($24.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,448 ($31.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 53.20 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.

