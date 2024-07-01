International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Buys £19,939 in Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) insider Gary Thompson acquired 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £19,939 ($25,293.67).

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

LON:IPF opened at GBX 127 ($1.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.73 million, a P/E ratio of 635.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.07. International Personal Finance plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.20 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.50 ($1.71).

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.