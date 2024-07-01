Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,095. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

