Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,928. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.