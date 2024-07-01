Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,928. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 690,888 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,710,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,129.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,853 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,373,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 104,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,478 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

