Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,171,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,485,000 after purchasing an additional 520,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 383,994 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,600,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 181,088 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWZ stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

