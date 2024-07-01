Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $130,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RSP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,506. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

