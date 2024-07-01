Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.55. 50,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,547. The stock has a market cap of $441.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

