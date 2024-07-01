Ironwood Financial llc Cuts Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,252,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 652,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,524. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

