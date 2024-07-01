Ironwood Financial llc Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,005 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 60,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,942 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,053,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 135,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock remained flat at $19.18 during trading on Friday. 1,114,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,905. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

