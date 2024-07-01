Ironwood Financial llc Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $164.28. 4,760,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.