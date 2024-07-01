Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,137,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 190,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

