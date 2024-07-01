Ironwood Financial llc Trims Stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.25% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEJ. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 790.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PEJ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 58,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

About Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

