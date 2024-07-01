iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,453,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 3,653,396 shares.The stock last traded at $100.30 and had previously closed at $100.71.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 55,997 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

