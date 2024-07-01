iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 7.1% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.02. The stock had a trading volume of 154,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,178. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.98.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
