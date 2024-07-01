iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.26. 1,282,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.88. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

