iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 276,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,628. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1497 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.