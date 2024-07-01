iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 53,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 57,414 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,143,054 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

