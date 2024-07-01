iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $105.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

