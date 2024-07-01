iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the May 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.48. The company had a trading volume of 274,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,996. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

