iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Lifted by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IUSB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.83. 1,881,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,785. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

