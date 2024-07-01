iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,117,000 after purchasing an additional 481,619 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 114,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 133,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

