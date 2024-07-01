iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,689,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 146,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.64. 178,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.