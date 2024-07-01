iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.36

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.36 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 186294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

