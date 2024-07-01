iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.36

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEBGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.36 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 186294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.