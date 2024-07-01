iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.36

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.36 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 186294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.